Not just visas -- hope renewed for Pakistani Hindu family in India

Jalandhar, May 6 (IANS) In the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, where 26 civilians -- mostly tourists -- lost their lives, tensions between India and Pakistan have surged.

As diplomatic ties deteriorated, India responded by suspending key bilateral agreements such as the Indus Waters Treaty.

The government also cancelled visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), ordering all Pakistani nationals in India to leave.

But amid the cross-border hostilities and policy crackdowns, a moment of quiet reassurance emerged in Jalandhar.

On Tuesday, six members of a Pakistani Hindu family visited the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Naresh Dogra, after their stay in India was granted a six-month extension.

The visit was part of a broader verification drive involving 219 Pakistani-origin families living in the region.

The family was summoned for questioning following their visa renewal, but what unfolded was far from intimidating.

"We just want peace," said Aradhya, a member of the family.

"The tension between India and Pakistan should end soon. Ordinary people are not at fault, but we are the ones facing the consequences."

Expressing gratitude to the Indian authorities, the family thanked the government for the visa extension and praised the respectful and supportive behaviour of local police.

Aradhya said that their family includes six members -- her father and brother work as masons, her brother-in-law is a welder, and she and her sister are housewives.

In a time when borders are tightening and fear is growing, the family's experience in Jalandhar offered a rare glimpse of humanity and hope -- proving that beyond politics and policy, compassion still finds a way.

Another Pakistani Hindu woman, Sonia, said that she arrived in India from Pakistan on November 28.

Despite the ongoing tensions between the two nations, she was happy that their visa had been extended.

"People are usually afraid of the police, but our experience has been very positive," she added.

DCP Naresh Dogra confirmed that the family had received their six passports from Delhi and had earlier submitted an application requesting a visa extension.

"The visas of all six members have now been extended for six months. However, they will need to send a new application to the Delhi headquarters again when applying for a further extension," he said.

The family was called to the office on Tuesday for document verification, during which all papers were found to be in order.

The DCP added that a total of 219 families are currently under review as part of the ongoing verification process.

