"Nobody understood Northeast's potential before PM Modi": Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the potential of the Northeast and fostering the region's development.

He stated that terrorism was a significant challenge in the Northeast, but the Centre had successfully tackled it through various peace accords.

"Terrorism was one of the main challenges in the Northeast, but 12 peace accords have been signed under the PM's leadership, ridding the region of terrorism. Nobody had recognised the potential of the Northeast before. The Prime Minister has always emphasised that the country cannot develop without the development of the Northeast. These efforts will boost investments in Tripura," Saha told ANI.

The Chief Minister also commented on the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, where minorities have reportedly faced atrocities, describing it as "a bit messy right now."

"Bangladesh's situation is a bit messy right now, but it will eventually improve. The rail line at Akhaura is nearly complete, which will benefit both Bangladesh and India," he said.

Saha extended his gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for selecting Agartala as the venue for the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Amit Shah chaired the session on Saturday, held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala. According to the Tripura Chief Minister, the session included key discussions on the growth and development of the northeastern region. Chief Ministers and Governors from the northeastern states participated in the event.

This marks the second time Agartala has hosted the plenary since 2008, underscoring the city's growing prominence in regional development discussions.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticised previous CPI-led governments in Tripura, accusing them of neglecting the development and settlement of the Bru-Reang community. Shah alleged that these governments failed to address the plight of Bru-Reang refugees.

Praising the BJP-led government in Tripura, Shah highlighted its efforts to rehabilitate and settle the Bru-Reang community, providing them with facilities such as camps, drinking water, roads, permanent housing, schools, healthcare services, gas cylinders, and other essential amenities. (ANI)

