Nilambur bypolls: Beleaguered Asha Workers begin campaign against CPI-M

Nilambur, June 12 (IANS) The beleaguered Asha Workers who have been on an indefinite protest before the State Secretariat from February 10 demanding fair wages, on Thursday began a campaign urging people not to vote for the CPI-M candidate in the forthcoming Nilambur Assembly bypolls in Kerala.

Nilambur Assembly constituency goes to elect a new legislator on June 19, after two-time sitting Left Independent legislator quit his seat in January, following difference of opinion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Asha Workers are miffed with CM Vijayan over the way they have been humiliated ever since their indefinite protest began, and on Thursday, their group began their campaign against CPI-M candidate M. Swaraj.

“We have come here to campaign against the CPI-M led Left government which has broken the promise given in its 2021 poll manifesto regarding Asha Workers.

"The CPI-M led Left leaders are often seen voicing deep concern for women in general, but everyone knows how they treated us when we came forward with genuine demands for fair wages. Our issues have not been addressed and we have also been humiliated. Hence we decided to come here and do our bit,” said S. Mini who has been spearheading the protest.

“For this election it’s not just these workers who are campaigning, but so many disgruntled sections of society,” said Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath.

Quick to attack the arrival of the Asha Workers on the campaign trail, top CPI-M leader M.V. Jayarajan said everyone knows that their protest is led by the Socialist Unity Centre of India.

“People know everything and what their agenda is,” said Jayarajan.

Apart from Shoukath and Swaraj, also in the fray is Anvar seeking votes as an Independent, besides the BJP's candidate Mohan George.

The principal fight is between Shoukath and Swaraj and the outcome of this poll is crucial more for CM Vijayan than for the Congress, as the narrative has already started that a third Vijayan government is on its way, with the Assembly elections slated to be held in about 10 months from now.

With just five more days left for the public campaign for the bye-elections to end, big political guns like CM Vijayan and Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi are arriving to wind up the campaign.

