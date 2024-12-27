Manmohan Singh's Legacy: A Pillar of Progress and Economic Reform Remembered

Chandigarh: Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, stating that he had laid the foundation for progress, economic development, and the strengthening of the nation.

"He was a global leader. He stood by his words in the interest of the country; everyone appreciated him. He laid the foundation for progress, and economic development, and strengthened the country," Jakhar told ANI.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home and was subsequently rushed to AIIMS, Delhi.

Born on September 26, 1932, Manmohan Singh was not only an economist but also served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985. He was the 13th Prime Minister of India, serving from 2004 to 2014.

As the Finance Minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh is credited with spearheading the economic liberalisation of 1991. The reforms opened up the Indian economy to foreign investment, increased FDI, and reduced government control, significantly contributing to the nation's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), later renamed MGNREGA, which provided a legal guarantee for wage employment.

In 2005, under his leadership, the Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed, enhancing transparency and accountability between the government and the public.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)