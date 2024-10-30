Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan has said that the Mahayuti government has to come to power again in the state to continue the welfare measures for the poor, farmers, labourers and students.

"I prayed to lord Hanuman today that Mahayuti government come to power again in the state so that we can continue the welfare measures for the poor, farmers, labourers and students. We have to increase the irrigation and education facilities. We have to make available 24-hour electricity to farmers," Mahajan told ANI after filing nominations from the Jamner Assembly constituency.

"I have filed my nomination today. I am a 6-term MLA, continuously since 1995. This is my 7th term, and the party has given me one more opportunity and given me a ticket, but I have never seen such a crowd and enthusiasm by workers. I think we will make a record and win Jamner by a massive lead," he said.

Before filing his nominations, Mahajan conducted a roadshow in the constituency where hundreds of his supporters turned up.



A total of 10,905 nomination papers have been submitted for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, representing 7,995 candidates across 288 constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated.

The assembly polls for the 288 seats are scheduled on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly Election came into force on October 15, 2024.

The notification for the election was issued on October 22. Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

The nomination papers can be withdrawn on 4 November 2024.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,648 complaints of violation of the code of conduct were received on the C-Vigil application from October 15 to 29, out of which 1,646 have been resolved by the Election Commission, the Chief Electoral Officer's office stated.

The C-Vigil App, which helps vigilant citizens to follow the code of conduct, can be downloaded from any app store. Through this app, citizens can register complaints of violations of the code of conduct.

After the complaint is registered, appropriate action is taken after investigation by the concerned team, it said. (ANI)

