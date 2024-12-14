Karnataka: First FIR filed against officials in alleged COVID-19 mismanagement case

Bengaluru (Karnatka) [India], December 14 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against multiple government officials and private companies accused of alleged fraudulent activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, allegedly leading to a massive loss of Rs 167 crore to the state exchequer.

The allegations centre around the illegal procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N95 masks for medical personnel.

The complaint, filed by Dr. M. Vishnuprasad, the Chief Accounting Officer of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), makes allegations aaginst key figures including a former Director of the DME and the management of ceratin private companies.

The Vidhana Soudha police have initiated an investigation but have refrained from naming any political figures or high-ranking officials involved, though suspicions are high regarding their potential involvement.

The complaint alleges that, during the height of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020, the Medical Education Department failed to follow legal procurement procedures while purchasing essential medical supplies.

On August 18, 2020, the state government authorized the purchase of 2.59 lakh N95 masks and an equivalent number of PPE kits for doctors and medical staff across 17 government colleges and a super-specialty hospital.

Despite government orders, the procurement process saw alleged illegalities at multiple levels. The tender process was awarded for the supply of PPE kits, but it was revealed that the agreed-upon quantity was allegedly never delivered to the designated hospitals. There were also alleged discrepancies regarding the documentation and invoicing.

The FIR further points out that a Mumbai-based company allegedly played a central role in the fraudulent bidding process, inflating prices and engaging in unethical practices. Certain officials are accused of allegedly facilitating these illegal activities. The investigation suggests that the fraud may have been allegedly orchestrated with the involvement of political representatives from the former government.

Dr. Vishnuprasad's complaint estimates that the illegal procurement activities cost the state government a total of Rs 167 crore. The police have initiated the process of issuing notices to the accused, and questioning of political figures involved is expected soon. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a CID inquiry may be formed to thoroughly investigate the fraud.

Meanwhile On December 7, the Karnataka Government's cabinet sub-committee held a meeting to discuss possible actions based on the report submitted by Justice Michael D'Cunha regarding alleged Covid-19 irregularities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister H.M. Parameshwara, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, and other committee members.

Justice D'Cunha's report, which focused on the alleged mismanagement during the Covid-19 period under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule, claimed that the government failed to utilize the substantial Rs 447 crore allocated for relief and healthcare.

The report also accused the government of sending Covid-19 samples to unqualified private labs, resulting in an excessive expenditure of up to Rs 6 crore. Following the report's findings, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to pursue further action. (ANI)