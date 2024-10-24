Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): Farmers in Udhampur have been witnessing skyrocketing crop yields due to the state-of-the-art polyhouse installed under the government's Holistic Agricultural Development Programme (HADP).

A 76-year-old farmer, Ram Lal, a resident of Kambal Danga village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, expressed gratitude to the government and the Agriculture Department for the initiative.

This revolutionary approach to agriculture is taking root in Kambal Danga village, empowering farmers like Hans Raj with access to cutting-edge technology.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Lal said that HADP is a good scheme for farming and his production has increased tremendously compared to open-land farming.

"This is a very good scheme. I have been practising farming for the last 50 years. The administration is very helpful. My production has increased tremendously compared to open land farming."

An advanced climate control system allows farmers like Ram Lal to cultivate unseasonal crops, extending their growing season and maximising production.

The Rs 20 lakh polyhouse installation was made possible by a staggering 95 per cent subsidy provided by the government of India's HADP.

This initiative empowers small-scale farmers like Ram Lal by making advanced agricultural technology accessible.

Meanwhile, SDAO Udhampur Ajay Sharma said that the agriculture department has set up seven to eight high-tech polyhouses that are helping the farmers in growing unseasonal vegetables.

"These high-tech polyhouses are helping the farmers a lot. They are gaining a lot of profit. The farmers are growing unseasonal vegetables in these high-tech polyhouses. The agriculture department has set up seven to eight high-tech polyhouses and the government is giving a lot of profit", he said.

Polyhouse farming is a form of agriculture where crops are grown in controlled, indoor environments. These environments are typically made up of plastic or metal frames with transparent walls and roofs.

The use of polyhouses allows farmers to control the climate and protect their crops from pests and diseases. (ANI)

