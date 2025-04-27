Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Army has conducted specialised training for members of the Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to a release, the training is a crucial step to enhance security along the sensitive border areas and the initiative is part of the Army's ongoing efforts to empower local communities and bolster border security.

The training sessions, which are conducted periodically, focus on key areas such as weapon handling, tactical response, and overall preparedness to address emerging situations.

The army personnel provided comprehensive guidance to the VDG members during training to ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills to support the security forces and safeguard their villages effectively.

Officials highlighted that the collaboration between the Indian Army and local defence groups is vital in strengthening the security framework in border regions.

The Indian Army reiterated its commitment to empowering local communities through professional training, regular drills, and strategic guidance. This collaboration aims to create a well-prepared local defence network that can act swiftly and efficiently in case of any security threat.

As tensions along the borders continue to evolve, following the terrorists' attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators will face severe punishment.

The attack that killed 26 people was one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Earlier, the Indian Army responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, officials said.

Tensions remain high along the LoC even as security forces intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Phalgam attack. The Indian Army said its troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire. (ANI)

