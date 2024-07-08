Terrorist Attack
J·Jul 08, 2024, 03:50 pm
JK: Four soldiers killed after encounter breaks out in Kathua
J·Mar 23, 2024, 09:54 am
11 people 'directly' involved in Crocus City Hall attack detained: Russian Security Service
J·Jan 04, 2024, 12:52 pm
Iran vows revenge after biggest attack since 1979 revolution
J·Dec 25, 2023, 08:02 am
"Let us not forget...": CJI condoles death of 4 soldiers in J-K at Christmas event in SC
J·Dec 24, 2023, 10:34 am
Last rites of former J-K cop shot dead by terrorists performed in Baramulla
J·Sep 21, 2023, 10:32 am
NIA seeks info on 10 wanted people in San Francisco Indian Consulate attack case
J·Sep 18, 2023, 11:56 pm
Terrorist attack on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar repelled
J·Sep 14, 2023, 01:50 pm
RJD slams PM Modi, BJP for celebrating G20 success amid security personnel losing lives
J·Sep 14, 2023, 04:47 am
Martyred J&K Police officer’s father defies grief, tears to salute his son
J·Sep 14, 2023, 04:34 am
J&K leaders express grief at the death of 3 security personnel
J·Sep 13, 2023, 10:18 am
Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Anantnag
J·Sep 12, 2023, 02:43 pm
Terrorist, army soldier killed in Rajouri encounter in J&K
J·Aug 29, 2023, 03:22 am
Three executed for 2016 Iraq bombing that killed over 300 people
J·Jul 19, 2023, 12:04 pm
Terrorists shoot two non-local labourers in Anantnag, J&K
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Civilian escapes unhurt in terrorist attack in J&K's Shopian
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Arrested JeM Terrorist Had Plans To Conduct Terrorist Attack In UP: Top Police Official
