Terrorists Open Fire in Pahalgam, Two Civilians Injured; Security Forces Seal Area

Anantnag: Two civilians were reportedly injured after terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location, suggesting the possibility of injuries. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the number of people injured.

The area has been sealed, and a search operation is currently underway to track down the attackers. Security forces have intensified checking at all exit routes to prevent the terrorists from fleeing.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident reported in Pahalgam, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said the attack was carried out by "Pakistani terrorists" targeting innocent tourists in south Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Nowshera, Raina said, "Pakistani terrorists have carried out a cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces."

He said that unarmed civilians were deliberately targeted by the attackers.

"These cowardly terrorists have targeted unarmed, innocent tourists who had come to visit Kashmir. Some tourists have been admitted to the local hospital in an injured condition," he added.

Providing an update on the current security response, Raina said, "The entire area has been cordoned off by the Army and police."

He further assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible. "The terrorists who are guilty of this attack and those who are helping them will be punished," he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on tourists.

" I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several, as reported. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she said in a post on X. (ANI)