Matter of great concern: Union Minister Jitendra Singh says 3 youth missing from Kathua killed by terrorists

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday that the three youth who had gone missing from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir were killed by terrorists and termed it as a "matter of great concern."

In a post on X, Singh said that the killings appeared to be a "deep conspiracy" to spoil the atmosphere in the area.

"The brutal killing of 3 youths by terrorists in the Bani area of the Kathua district is extremely sad as well as a matter of great concern. There appears to be a deep conspiracy behind spoiling the atmosphere in this peaceful area," he said on X.

"We have discussed this matter with the concerned officials. The Union Home Secretary himself is reaching Jammu so that the situation can be assessed on the spot. I am confident that it will be ensured that such incidents do not happen again and the confidence of the people remains strong," he added.

Three people who went missing in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir were found dead by security forces in a river on Saturday.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Saharanpur and Kathgarh Police from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir after 17 years.

The terrorist identified as Ulfat Husain was produced in the court. He was also arrested back in 2002 along with four others and was released in 2008, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranvijay Singh.

Speaking to ANI, the SP City said "In a joint operation by ATS Saharanpur and Kathgarh police, a terrorist Ulfat Hussain belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested from Poonch district yesterday and we produced him in court today...In 2002, he was arrested along with four others and a huge quantity of detonators, explosives, pistols were recovered from him..."

Further, he stated that Hussain had been released on remand in 2008 however he didn't appear in court despite the summons and warrants issued against him.

"He was released on remand in 2008...summons and warrants were issued but he never appeared in the court. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 on him and a permanent warrant was issued against him for the next 50 years. The police and ATS had been trying to locate him and based on input received we arrested him," The SP further stated. (ANI)