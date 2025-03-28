1 Police personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Kathua

Kathua: One Police personnel was killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, according to officials.

Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army lauded the valour of the police personnel who sacrificed their life in the encounter with terrorists.

"Rising Star Corps salutes the valor and indomitable spirit of the brave Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice fighting valiantly during the ongoing OP SAFIYAN in #Kathua. Their courage and dedication will always be remembered," the Army said in a post on X.



Further details awaited. Earlier, exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists was reported from Kathua district.The firing incident was reported during an anti-terrorist operation by the forces in the Suffain area of Kathua. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search and operation is underway, the Indian Army said.

On Thursday, a firing incident was reported in the same area after some terrorists were spotted, said police officials.

Earlier on March 23, firing was reported at the Hiranagar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua while security forces were conducting a search operation.

After this, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police and troops of the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army had launched an intelligence-based joint operation in Hiranagar, Kathua.

"Based on Intelligence Input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress," Rising Star Corps, Indian Army informed in a social media post on X.

On Wednesday in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir police carried out searches at several places across the district in connection with an investigation of banned terror outfits. This development comes at a time of heightened security concerns in the region, with security forces continuously working to prevent the resurgence of militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)