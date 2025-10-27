Pakistan: Eight injured after blast targets official convoy in Balochistan

Quetta: Eight people, including Levies Force personnel, were injured, in a bomb blast targetting the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner Major (Retd.) Bashir Barech in Turbat area of Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday, local media reported.

The explosion occurred after a remote-controlled device planted on a motorcycle was detonated as the convoy of Kech Deputy Commissioner was passing through the Press Club Road, Kech Senior Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin revealed. The Deputy Commissioner was unhurt in the blast, however, one vehicle in the convoy was severely damaged, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Police and Frontier Corps personnel are carrying out probe into the attack. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, with police stating that their condition is stable. Police authorities have said that explosive planted on a motorcycle was detonated remotely. Security personnel cordoned off the area and were gathering evidence.

Earlier on October 7, at least seven people were injured after a blast targetted the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express in the Shikarpur district of Pakistan's Sindh.

The blast took place on the train tracks and at a distance of one kilometre from the Sultan Kot railway station and at the time of the Jaffar Express train heading toward Quetta through Jacobabad.

On September 24, as many as 12 people, including women and children, were injured after the Jaf­far Express passenger train heading to Quetta was targeted in a bomb blast in the Spizend area of Mas­tung in Pakistan's Balochistan.

Six bogies of the train on its way from Peshawar to Quetta derailed after the blast, and one overturned, causing injuries to the passengers, according to railway officials, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

An explosion also took place on September 23 near the main track connecting Balochistan to other parts of Pakistan. The train was stopped for some time. However, it was allowed to operate after security clearance, as the track was not damaged.

According to police officials, an explosive device planted on the track was detonated when the train heading to Quetta was passing through the Spizend area. The railway officials stated the train was carrying 270 passengers at the time of the blast.

Earlier this year, the Jaffar Express passenger train on its way from Quetta to Peshawar was hijacked by the Baloch Liberation Army's (BLA) Majeed Brigade, and over 400 people were taken as hostages. The train was forced to come to a halt on March 11 after blowing off the track in the Dhabar area of Bolan Pass in Balochistan.

Security forces and the railway authorities had confirmed that the train had come under attack near Tunnel No 8 of the Bolan Pass. The standoff had ended after more than 24 hours. The BLA claimed to have killed at least 20 of the abducted security personnel after checking their IDs.

