Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Udhampur

Udhampur: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Thursday.

"Encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur," said. J&K Police.

More details are awaited (ANI)

Meanwhile, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) continued their joint operation on Thursday for the 10th consecutive day in the forest area of Lasana in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch to trace terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The search operations started on April 15 following an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists on April 14. Security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting extensive search operations in dense forest zones.

According to officials, terrorists opened fire on the Romeo Force personnel, in which one of the security personnel got injured near the Lasana village located on the National Highway connecting Poonch to Jammu.

Meanwhile, the security forces have heightened alertness on the Jammu-Rajouri-Pooch highway 144.

Rajouri Traffic Police officer Ahmed Din said, "We are checking local cars by checking their licenses. We are not allowing a loaded truck as it may create a jam. Traffic Police are there, the District Police are there, and the Army is also supporting us. 24/7 nakas are there."

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)