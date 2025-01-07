HMPV cases: States ramp up surveillance; doctors say "no need to panic"

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Amid growing concern about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in the country, states have intensified their health measures, focusing on surveillance and prevention to address the challenge.

In Nagpur, two suspected HMPV patients have been identified. Notably, five cases of HMPV have been reported in the country, with two cases in Bengaluru, one in Ahmedabad, and two suspected cases in Nagpur.

Dr Pinaki R Debnath, HoD, Pediatric Surgery, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital told ANI that the HMPV existed earlier and it erupted now because of some reasons like cold.

"Human Metapneumovirus is not a new virus, it is an old virus. It existed earlier too. It erupted right now because of some reasons like cold. This happens in cold. This is a respiratory RNA virus; it infects the respiratory system...A viral infection spreads more when immunity is lowered or among the extremes of age. Those above 60-65 years of age or those below five years of age have a low body immunity. If the body's immunity is low, virus spread is more. That is why, it can be seen among children," he said.

"Its symptoms include respiratory infection - like nasal blockage, runny nose, red eyes, and scratchy throat. If it is severe, there will be pneumonia-like symptoms, when there is respiratory distress. Otherwise, there will be normal symptoms like cold and cough...Its impact stays for 2-7 days and it gets cured automatically within that period. There is no anti-viral drug for it. So, how we can prevent it - mask up if you are going to a crowded area, if there is someone who is already infected maintain distance from them and do not shake hands with them, wash your hands and observe cough/sneezing etiquette. This will help prevent it," Dr R Debnath said.

Dr Nilam Patel, Additional Director (Public Health), Gujarat said that the HMPV was detected for the first time in 2001 but the virus mutates many times.

"So due to mutation its outbreak increases many times. The Gujarat government is also taking action on this. There is no need to panic, there is no such situation. One case was diagnosed yesterday. The patient was a 2-month-old child. He was discharged yesterday evening...So, there is nothing to fear," Dr Patel said.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi said that HMPV is a common respiratory virus which most children get by the age of 3 or 4.

"It's very rare to have a serious problem with this. Most children would have had at least one bout of this infection in their childhood, including all of us...This is not COVID. This is not a killer virus. It has been around for many years in all countries, including ours," Dr Jayadevan said.

Dr Gopi Chand Khilnani, the Chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine mentioned that the HMPV virus is emitted basically by respiration, by coughing and at room temperature, it will survive for six hours and if the temperature is low like four degrees, it will survive for longer.

"There can also be transmission by fomites which are non-living objects like a table or chair or book or door handle. The patient touches it and the other person touches it and he gets it or by close contact...People who are susceptible, like elderly people and those who have asthma or COPD or any chronic lung disease or heart disease, or those who have uncontrolled diabetes, or are undergoing treatment for any kind of cancer, or have received chemotherapy at any time, should be extra careful in avoiding going to crowded places," he said.

Dr Gopi Chand also urged people who are suffering from viral illnesses like cough, cold, sore throat, or runny nose, to wear a mask.

"There is no room for panic. This is not the same situation as we saw during the Delta waves of COVID where people are hoarding oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators. But being cautious always helps. We don't lose anything by being cautious and the Health Ministry of the Government of India will take adequate steps to trace the case," he said.

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling urged the people to not panic.

"There is no need to panic about the HMPV virus. No case has been reported in Odisha yet. We have also issued guidelines. We will follow the SOP of the Central Government. The Central and State Governments are fully prepared," he said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said that there is no case of HMPV virus in the state of Punjab so far. He further stated that there is no need to panic, as it is not serious like Covid, and assured that the medical infrastructure is available to combat any surge.

"Our hospitals, beds, and emergency equipment are ready. Covid was a new virus; this is an old virus. Those having cough and cold should wear masks," he said.

Sunita Tamta, Director of Uttarakhand Medical Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday emphasized the importance of following health precautions and staying vigilant for high-risk groups like children and the elderly amid recent cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Tamta pointed out that the HMPV is a virus similar to any other flu.

"But those at high risk, such as children and the elderly, need to be cautious during this time, as it can affect them if precautions are not taken. My main appeal is that there is no need to panic, but caution should definitely be increased. If anyone experiences flu-like symptoms, they should maintain distance, use a handkerchief while coughing, and pay special attention to their diet. If symptoms occur, follow medical advice and take the necessary medication," she said.

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said there is no need to panic but children and elderly with co-morbid conditions need to stay alert.

HMPV is a virus that has been associated with respiratory illnesses. However, there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. (ANI)