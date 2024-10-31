Haryana CM Nayab Singh flags off 'Run for Unity' marathon in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], October 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' marathon on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kurukshetra.

The 'Run for Unity' events took place across India in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and remembering his enduring legacy.

Speaking to the media reporters, the Haryana Chief Minister said children, women, and elderly people all participated in the 'Run for Unity' marathon in Kurukshetra and paid their tribute to Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Today, we are gathered here in thousands just to celebrate Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel's enduring legacy for India. Children, women, and elderly people participated in the 'Run for Unity' marathon in Kurukshetra and paid their tribute to him on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid the greatest tribute to our first Home Minster by building the world's tallest statue, with a height of 182 metres, Statue of Unity."

CM Nayab Singh Saini further extended his wishes on Diwali, Chhath and Haryana Diwas to the people of the state and the country.

"I also extend my best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of Diwali," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid floral tribute to country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the national capital on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as 'National Unity Day'.

President Murmu urged people to take inspiration from Sardar Patel's ideals to work relentlessly for nation building.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Humble tributes from the grateful nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man who ensured the unification of the country! Sardar Patel was a great patriot and a leading nation builder. We should take inspiration from his ideals to work relentlessly for nation building."

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. PM Modi also attended the Unity Day Parade at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.

National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31 every year on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)

