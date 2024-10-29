Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to extend New Year Greetings to citizens on Nov 2

Gandhinagar (Gujarat), October 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to extend New Year greetings to the citizens of Gujarat on November 2, which aligns with the Gujarati New Year celebrations.

Patel will begin the New Year by visiting Panchdev Mandir in Gandhinagar at 7:00 am on Saturday, November 2, the first day of Vikram Samvat 2081, followed by pooja at Trimandir in Adalaj at 7:30 am. From 8:00 am to 8:45 am, the CM will greet citizens and exchange New Year wishes at the Community Center in the Cabinet Residence Complex.

At 8:50 am, the Chief Minister will visit Raj Bhavan to extend New Year greetings to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

atel will greet citizens and exchange New Year wishes at the Annexe Circuit House in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Before this, the Chief Minister will visit Bhadrakali Mata Temple in Ahmedabad at 10:00 am.

P On New Year's Day, the CM will also visit the Police Officers' Mess at Shahibagh Dafnala at 11:45 am to extend New Year greetings to senior police officers and their families. (ANI)

