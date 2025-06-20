Excitement soars in Bihar's Siwan ahead of PM Modi’s visit and inauguration of key projects

Siwan, June 20 (IANS) Anticipation is running high in Bihar's Siwan’s Jasoli village as residents prepare to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address a massive public gathering and inaugurate several development projects on Friday.

The event, held in the Pachrukhi block, has drawn large crowds from across the region, with a particularly enthusiastic turnout of women and youth.

Excitement was evident on the faces of the locals, who see the Prime Minister’s visit as a moment of pride and progress. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate numerous infrastructure and welfare projects aimed at transforming the region.

Among the crowd is Shravan Sah, a well-known supporter of PM Modi, who attends every rally dressed as Lord Hanuman. This marks his 156th rally appearance. He arrived at the venue carrying a cutout highlighting Operation Sindoor, reflecting support for the government’s anti-terror initiatives.

Locals expressed their admiration for the Prime Minister’s work.

Rani, a resident of Siwan, said, “I am very happy with PM Modi's work and came here just to see him.”

Shah Jahan Khatun, who travelled from Gopalganj, shared, “PM Modi’s 11 years in office have brought real change. His decision on Triple Talaq was bold and empowering. Operation Sindoor was also a commendable move.”

Salmun Nisha, another attendee, added, “He has done great work for the people. I feel proud to witness his visit.”

Mohammad Shakhudin, a local woman, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “The development under PM Modi’s leadership is truly commendable. I’m thrilled he will be inaugurating several projects here.”

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route. Additionally, in a major boost to connectivity in North Bihar, PM Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Furthering the vision of 'Make in India - Make for the World', the Prime Minister will also flag off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea. This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory.

The PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a few other projects. He will also release the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of PMAY-U in Bihar. He will also hand over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses.

The Prime Minister’s visit is part of a larger two-day tour of Bihar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. After his stop in Siwan, PM Modi will travel to Bhubaneswar, where he will attend a state-level event marking the Odisha government’s first anniversary and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore.

On June 21, PM Modi will lead a Mass Yoga Demonstration in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in celebration of International Yoga Day.

Posting on social media platform X, PM Modi had said, “Over the next two days, I will be attending programmes in Bihar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. These programmes cover a wide range of sectors.”

