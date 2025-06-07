Education plays a vital role in women empowerment: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, June 7 (IANS) Education is a key factor in women empowerment, and to support this, the state government is implementing several schemes to encourage girls’ education, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Against this backdrop, the initiative by a bank under the “Umeed” CSR programme to distribute bicycles and school supplies to needy girl students is commendable, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event held on Saturday.

Under the initiative, the Chief Minister distributed bicycles and school kits to girl students. He also inaugurated the Dhanwantari Health Camp at the event.

CM Fadnavis stated that one of the major hurdles in girls’ education is the long-distance travel to school.

The bicycles will not only make commuting to school easier but also help in maintaining regular attendance. This initiative is particularly beneficial in enhancing educational outcomes for girls in rural areas.

He further praised the bank for being socially responsible and understanding the educational challenges faced by underprivileged and needy girl students.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the bank also undertakes various such initiatives every year. Through the Dhanwantari Health Camp, free eye check-ups, distribution of spectacles, and other health screenings are conducted. This will certainly help in maintaining the good health of girl students.

The Chief Minister also recalled a recent event in Kawande village, a remote area in Gadchiroli district, where bicycles were distributed to girl students. He shared the joy he felt seeing the happiness on their faces. He expressed hope that such initiatives will help fulfill the higher education dreams of girls deprived of modern facilities and resources.

He urged the bank to continue organising such programmes in the future.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis said that diabetes can be prevented through an ideal lifestyle. “Traditional dietary habits developed through conventional lifestyles have undergone improper changes due to urbanization. As a result, various diseases are affecting people at a younger age. By adopting an ideal lifestyle, it is possible to stay away from diabetes,” he added.

He was speaking at the 2nd International Conference 'Hello Diabetes', jointly organised by the Diabetes Care and Research Center and the Diabetes Care Foundation of India.

Highlighting the serious and concerning spread of diabetes and obesity in India, the Chief Minister said that such awareness conferences contribute significantly to ensuring that India does not become the diabetes capital of the world. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several initiatives such as the Fit India Movement to address lifestyle-related diseases, prioritising health awareness.

Stressing the need for in-depth research on diabetes, the Chief Minister said that public awareness about the causes, remedies, and ideal lifestyle practices to prevent diabetes is essential. He emphasized that awareness is the first and most effective treatment against this disease that weakens human physical abilities.

Preventing gestational diabetes in pregnant women and thereby reducing the risk to newborns is a major challenge before medical experts. He expressed confidence that if positive outcomes emerge from this conference, future generations can remain diabetes-free.

He also pointed out that one of the biggest problems is the reluctance to accept the disease after its diagnosis. Hence, such conferences should provide proper guidance on not only medication but also necessary lifestyle changes. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the expert discussions at the conference would offer direction for diabetes treatment in the country.

