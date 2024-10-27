DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma flags off 'Run for Unity' marathon in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jammu-Samba-Kathua range Shiv Kumar Sharma on Sunday morning flagged off "Run for Unity" marathon in Jammu to pay tribute to those cops who laid down their lives in Jammu and Kashmir for the sake of the nation.

DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma said that police commemoration day is celebrated on October 21. "A marathon has been organised today to pay tribute to those cops who lost their lives for the sake of the nation. The message for the youth who are participating is to remember them."



"The second message is that physical fitness is very important nowadays. A lot of diseases have increased," he added.

Locals and youth from Jammu participated in the run being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police.



One of the participants said, "Our martyrs gave supreme sacrifices for the sake of nation and people. Such type of event will increase josh (valour) in youth as well as motivate them to join the police forces."



Another participant said, "They are the heroes. We are safe here due to them. We feel proud of running from them. Such completions should be held to aware people."



A local said, "Everyone should take part. Personally, I like this initiative of Jammu and Kashmir police."

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21. (ANI)

