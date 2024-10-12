Congress lashes out at Mohan Bhagwat, says RSS backs party "which wants disunity"

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on the condition of minorities in Bangladesh with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused him of supporting a party "which wants disunity in the country."

Kharge said, "You (Bhagwat) are the one who supports the party (BJP) which wants disunity in the country. It starts with changing the Constitution, ending reservation, and then speaking different things about Muslims."

Meanwhile, the Congress President also hit out at Prime Minster Narendra Modi's remark that Congress has taken over by Urban Naxals. "(PM) Modi has no right to say this. Wherever his government is in power, atrocities are committed on people of scheduled castes, especially tribals," Kharge said. He emphasised that the Prime Minister should address these issues. "Then he keeps talking about atrocities... it is your government, you can control it," the Congress leader said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also said that Mohan Bhagwat's remarks were not in line with the RSS's approach to minorities.

"It is good if he understood the condition of minorities through Bangladesh and also what the minorities should do. But what is surprising is that if minorities in India say they should unite, they (RSS) see it as a threat. Bhagwat ji says that Hindus across the world should unite, which is good. But why do they feel bad when Owaisi mentions Palestine in Parliament? They should answer these contradictions," Khera told ANI.

Earlier today, addressing the annual Vijayadashami programme held at Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat condemned the violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country and said that as long as the radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger persists - not only Hindus, but all minorities will be in danger.

"What happened in our neighbouring Bangladesh? It might have some immediate reasons and those who are concerned will discuss it. But the underlying issue is the repeated atrocities against Hindus," he said.

"For the first time, Hindus united to protect themselves, but as long as this radical violence persists, not just Hindus, but all minorities are in danger. They need support from Hindus from the entire world and India's government must step in," Bhagwat said.

Mohan Bhagwat also emphasised "If we are weak, we are inviting atrocity. Wherever we are, we need to be united and empowered and weakness is not an option."

The RSS chief further warned against a growing narrative in Bangladesh which saw India as a threat. He mentioned that in Bangladesh, such discussions are going on that they say they have to side with Pakistan since it has nuclear powers as they perceive a threat from India. The country that received full support in its creation is now encouraging such a narrative against Bharat, he said.

"We all know which countries are pushing such discussions, and narrations, we don't need to take their name. Their wish is to create such conditions in India as well. Such industries are being run to stop India," Bhagwat said.

—ANI