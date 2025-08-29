‘We are all ready to compete,’ says Oman skipper Jatinder ahead of maiden Asia Cup challenge

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) When Oman steps out for their maiden Asia Cup game against Pakistan in Dubai on September 12, experienced batter Jatinder Singh will carry not just the responsibility of leading the team, but also implement the lessons taken from interacting with young Indian left-handed batters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

During last year’s Emerging Men’s T20 Asia Cup in Muscat, Jatinder had the chance to spend a lot of time with Abhishek and Tilak, who were with the India ‘A’ team. “The best thing about them was that they talked about not taking anything for granted when stepping on the field. Like Abhishek said, ‘For me, every day is a new day. I always challenge myself, no matter who the opposition is. I just have to do well for my country. That is the biggest pride I carry when I put the jersey on.”

“So, that stayed with me the moment he said this thing. In spite of being such a talented guy, Abhishek paaji does not take things for granted. Even Tilak paaji was the same, as he said, ‘For me, the moment I step onto the field, I have to give everything to my country’. The hunger to do well for the country itself was seen on his face and eyes,” recalled Jatinder in an exclusive conversation with IANS, facilitated by Sportcell.

There was also some chat in Punjabi with left-handed batter Nehal Wadhera, who happens to live close to Jatinder’s house in Ludhiana, Punjab. But hearing those insightful words from Abhishek and Tilak struck a chord with Jatinder, who also took notes on technical and practice aspects.

“They were happy in sharing the technical insights, thoughts, what are the things they practice, and how they keep themselves cool. So, those are the small, small things which really helped me.”

“Cricket is such a game, no matter if you are at the age of 60, or whatever you have achieved, whatever you have done, it's a learning every day. You can't be perfect in this. So, you have to be open to learning everything.”

As Oman prepare for playing in an Asia Cup for the first time, Jatinder is well aware of the magnitude of the occasion. Since making their first T20 World Cup appearance in 2016, Oman has played two more appearances in the competition.

But with the Asian Cricket Council expanding pool from six to eight teams, it meant Oman finally made the cut and will get an additional chance to rub shoulders with other Asian heavyweights like India and Pakistan, due to being slotted in Group A alongside the UAE.

“Yes, it's a proud moment for Oman. We have worked really hard to reach here, and we are all ready to compete. We have been playing these tournaments regularly. Moreover, credit goes to coach Duleep Mendis for the way he has shaped our careers and brought in a lot of discipline into the side.”

“We have a clear goal and mindset that we are going to respect the opposition, but play fearless cricket and back our skills. At least, we will come to know where we stand in world cricket when we rub shoulders with the full members because they have better insights into the game.”

“The big teams know exactly how to take the team past a rut and go through the grind. So, it is a great opportunity for an associate nation like Oman to learn and see them closely, watch how they train and work on their mind. In all, for us, it's a big, big opportunity,” he said.

Immediately after the Asia Cup, Oman will play host to the T20 World Cup qualifiers in the first or second week of October, making the multi-nation event a golden opportunity to play very high competitive games before entering the qualifying tournament.

For a country like Oman, whose initial identification would be as neighbours to the UAE, Mendis’ influence has gone far beyond conventional coaching style, including for Jatinder, who began playing cricket in Oman on cement wickets and hard grounds.

“Mendis sir, has shaped up my career like anything. I have been playing in the national team since 2011, and he has shaped me in all walks of life. The best thing I love about him is that he never interrupts your training and disturbs your process. He will say, whatever you feel, you should come to the field and execute it. Plus, he closely watches each and every individual.”

The arrival of Sulakshan Kulkarni, a seasoned coach in the Indian cricket circuit, as Oman’s deputy head coach has further sharpened the side’s preparation. “He is a very, very amazing guy. His insights from Indian cricket were like we actually required them at this point. He brings a fresh perspective to our preparation. He is putting that thought into our mind that ‘you are no less than anyone. If the full-member teams are coming, they are also having the same sort of skills you have’.”

Jatinder added that Kulkarni has stressed hugely on mindset and having the clarity to reduce the number of dot balls played in the match. “He is right now working on the mindset of the players. He is bringing in new ideas into the training and educating the players from a game point of view. So, he brings great energy and experience on the side.”

“While batting, he consistently focuses on saying that you have to minimise the dot balls and that your mind has to be always up for a challenge. You can't be taking a lot of time because in the current situation, the team that makes fewer mistakes will win the game. These games in the Asia Cup are not going to be like 50-60 runs margin victories.”

“It is going to be a very minimal margin, like 5-7 runs. So, you can't be taking things for granted. It's just a three-hour game - you just have to put everything, give your heart out, and leave the rest. Now he is training us in that manner that we train hard, focus on our process, and have a strong self-belief. In a very short span, Sulakshan sir has had a very big impact.”

Beyond the Asia Cup, Jatinder is upbeat about the game’s growth in Oman. From just two grounds when he started in 2011, the progress has been steady due to more tournaments, better facilities, and stronger competition, raising the level of cricket. He did acknowledge that there were still areas for improvement.

At present, only two grounds are available, used mainly by the Premier Division, A Division, and Intermediate Division. Teams from B to J Divisions are still playing on Astroturf grounds. An expansion to turf facilities for all divisions would make a significant difference, though the competition in the Premier Division remains strong.

Cricket’s popularity has also led to an increasing number of girls taking up the sport. Every school now has its own team, and even Indian social clubs field sides. A major domestic tournament brings all these teams together, with standout players progressing to the national squad.

In his early years, Jatinder and his teammates had to travel nearly 85 kilometres daily to practice – they would leave at 1 pm and return late in the evening after a gruelling practice routine. Despite the challenges, what mattered to Jatinder, who’s amassed 1399 runs in 64 T20Is, was the self-belief to play international cricket for Oman.

“For me, it's about making every game count now, every time I step on the field. Because after speaking to Abhishek, Tilak, and Nehal, it just enlightened me. I had the good habits earlier, but it was on and off. But now, I have that killer instinct.”

“So, if we are in, we make sure that we demolish the side and don't leave any room. So, for me, my team, country, and the next generation watching, it's like every game counts. Very recently, I have learnt to stay calm in any situation, and that has made me smarter in decision-making.”

From the current team, Jatinder pointed out four players who everyone needs to keep an eye on - Hamad Mirza, who scored a half-century against India in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, followed by experienced campaigner Muhammad Nadeem, wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla, and fast bowler Muhammad Imran, fondly nicknamed in the team as ‘Junior Shoaib Akhtar’.

For Jatinder, more than the results, it is about proving Oman have the talent and temperament to surprise bigger sides. “Anything can happen in a T20 game - any side can beat any team. It's about the team that wins by making fewer mistakes and holding their nerve in pressure situations.”

“These full-member teams, they play very, very carefully against the associate nations. They know because it's a shorter format, anything can happen. So, they do not take anything lightly.”

Much like the lessons he imbibed from Abhishek and Tilak about never taking anything for granted, Jatinder hopes Oman play with hunger and intent in their maiden Asia Cup, including when facing off against India on September 19. For him, every outing is a chance to prove that Oman is ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with Asia’s heavyweights.

--IANS

nr/bsk/