BAN vs NED 1st T20I Prediction, Netherlands tour of Bangladesh 2025

BAN vs NED 1st T20I: Netherlands are set to challenge Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series starting on Saturday.

Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka and Pakistan in T20I series most recently and will be looking to head into the Asia Cup 2025 with another series win over Netherlands. There will be three T20Is between these two sides. The first game is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM IST on August 30 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Bangladesh's captain Litton Das has made a big statement ahead of the series.

He has said that they want to score 200+ totals regularly. Can his team make it happen? They certainly have a batting lineup, but the consistency will be the one area to work on. Netherlands, on the other hand, have picked up their best possible combination. But the surface on which they will be playing this game is totally contrasting from their home venue. However, the batting units of both teams will be tested in the first game.

BAN vs NED: Match Info.

· Series: Netherlands tour of Bangladesh 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 1st T20I

· Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: August 30, 2025 (Saturday)

BAN vs NED: Head-to-Head Record: Bangladesh (4) vs Netherlands (1)

Bangladesh have done well in T20Is against the Dutch side. They have beaten them in four out of five matches, while one game has ended in favor of Netherlands.

BAN vs NED: Pitch Report

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is expected to be bowlers' friendly with uneven bounce. The pacers can use the bounce as the ball will skid through. Spinners will be more difficult to face, as the pace and bounce will not be consistent. With rain predicted at the start, bowling first can be a good pick.

BAN vs NED: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

BAN vs NED: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Sylhet indicates a 40 percent chance of light rain. The maximum temperature in the day will reach 31°C with a moderate speed of wind at 2 km/h and humidity around 75 percent.

BAN vs NED: Last Five Matches Results

Bangladesh: W, W, W, W, L

Netherlands: L, W, L, W, W

BAN vs NED: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh XI: T. Hasan, P. Hossain Emon, L. Das (c & wk), T. Hridoy, S. Hossain, M. Hasan, Md. Saifuddin, R. Hossain, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman, T. Hasan Sakib

Netherlands XI: M. O'Dowd, V. Singh, S. Edwards (c & wk), S. Zulfiqar, N. Croes, T. Pringle, T. Nidamanuru, K. Klein, P. van Meekeren, A. Dutt, S. Ahmed

BAN vs NED: Probable Best Batter

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan has been in good form and did well against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. In the last nine matches, he has scored 241 runs at a strike rate of 146.95, which is the best for Bangladesh.

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd has been in tremendous batting form for Netherlands in recent matches. He has 333 runs in nine matches and is in red-hot form.

BAN vs NED: Probable Best Bowler

Bangladesh: Shoriful Islam has overshadowed Mustafizur and Taskin in recent series. He has taken 10 wickets in seven games and bowled well with the new ball.

Netherlands: Kyle Klein has made the ball talk pretty well and is leading the bowling attack brilliantly. He has 14 wickets in just 8 matches and has been doing great stuff for them with new and old balls.

Match Prediction: Bangladesh have not let the strong teams win games easily. Pakistan struggled, and Sri Lanka also had tough times. That must have given a lot of confidence to Bangladesh. They are against a lower-ranked team, and they will be confident to do well and win this series. Playing in Bangladesh has never been easy for touring sides.

Especially from teams other than the subcontinent. Hence, Netherlands will be prepared to face this challenge. They have been playing consistent cricket and will be looking to adapt to the surface. However, Bangladesh at home are very strong and will start as favorites.

