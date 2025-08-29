India's global initiatives focused on promoting interests of Global South: PM Modi

Tokyo, Aug 29 (IANS) Emphasising India’s role in advancing the interests of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that the global community must prioritise these nations to build a more equitable world and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

PM Modi stressed that India's global initiatives, like Mission LiFE, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Solar Alliance, and Global Biofuels Alliance, focus on promoting the interests of the Global South.

In an interview with Japan's leading daily, The Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi said, “The global community has made a commitment to create a more equitable world through achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. If we have to live up to this commitment, then the Global South must be given priority.

“In a highly interconnected world, we have seen the debilitating impact of the pandemic, conflicts and supply chain disruptions on the Global South. They continue to face myriad challenges involving global governance, climate change, food and energy security, debt and financial stress, all having significant impact on their development priorities,” he added

As members of the Global South, PM Modi stated that India clearly understands these concerns and their effects on people's lives, and has made strenuous efforts to bring these to the forefront of the global agenda.

“Our G20 Presidency saw the inclusion of the African Union and gave voice to the aspirations of the Global South. Similarly, in BRICS, we are actively engaged in working toward the benefit of the Global South,” PM Modi stressed.

He also asserted that India attaches importance to its engagement with BRICS, saying that the bloc has emerged as a valuable forum for consultation and cooperation. According to Prime Minister Modi, BRICS has also helped to promote mutual understanding of a specific set of issues of common interest to emerging economies.

PM Modi stated that India has consistently called for urgent and comprehensive reforms of the global multilateral institutions to make them more effective and reflective of the current geopolitical and economic realities.

“Under the rubric of the Quad, we have worked for the development and progress of the countries in the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

Regarding his telephonic conversations with the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine and India’s role in the peaceful resolution of the conflict between the two countries, he said that India has maintained a principled and humanitarian stance on the conflict. He stated that India's position has been equally appreciated by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“In line with this, both the leaders spoke to me to share their perspectives on the developments related to the conflict. I reiterated India’s principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict,” PM Modi told The Yomiuri Shimbun.

“I have already indicated India’s willingness to support meaningful efforts aimed at achieving peaceful resolution of the conflict. I believe, by virtue of our good relations with both sides, including key stakeholders, we can strengthen efforts dedicated to the restoration of an early and lasting peace in Ukraine,” he told the leading Japanese publication.

Highlighting India’s motto of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), PM Modi said India believes in building bridges of cooperation and friendship among nations.

