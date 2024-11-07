Child trafficking case: Delhi Court rejects second bail plea of woman accused

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court has recently dismissed the second bail plea of a woman accused in a child trafficking case. She has sought relief on the grounds of parity with another woman enlarged on bail. The court rejected the argument.

This case is related to the alleged sale of 5 infants by the accused persons.

The present case was registered on the basis of complaint 05.04.2024 made by J Chandru, Deputy SP CBI alleging incidents of illegal trafficking and illegal activities of buying and selling of infant children in Delhi and other States against Neeraj, Indu Pawar in conspiracy with

accused Pooja Kashyap and other accused persons.

Special CBI judge Gagandeep Singh dismissed the second bail application moved on behalf of accused Pooja Kashyap noting her role in the case.

The court said that As far as the applicant is concerned, her role has been given in detail in the chargesheet qua trafficking of Infant no.1.

"She has been identified by her biological parents namely Sima Kumari and Akash as one of the ladies who posed herself to be an adoptive parent. Therefore, in the said backdrop, no parity can be claimed by the accused with accused Kavita," the Special Judge observed.

"In view of the facts and circumstances as stated hereinabove, I am of the considered view that there is no merit in the application which entitle the accused/applicant to regular bail, the court said in the order passed on November 4. Therefore, the second application under Section 439 Cr.P.C moved on behalf of applicant Pooja Kashyap for a grant of regular bail is dismissed," the court ordered.

The court has also noted the prosecution has filed on record CDR of the applicant's mobile number. The CDR has been provided in the DVD. The said DVD contains 110 pages of the CDR of the mobile number of the applicant.

The location chart of the applicant on 04.04.2024 which is the alleged date qua trafficking of Infant No.1 also puts a question mark over her claim of only being a caretaker. Her location right from 17:03 p.m. till about 9.33 p.m remained in the vicinity of Kerala, Delhi, the court further noted.

The prosecution has also placed on record the transcript of recorded intercept calls. One such call is that of the applicant herein wherein again discussion revolves around trafficking of the infants.

It is alleged that on 05.04.2024, CBI nabbed accused Neeraj, Indu Pawar and Aslam during the delivery of an infant child and seized an amount of Rs. 5.1 lakh from the spot at Tri Nagar, Delhi, along with the infant.

Further, during the raid conducted by CBI, another male infant was recovered from

the possession of accused Pooja Kashyap from her residence in Tri Nagar, Kanhiya Nagar, Delhi.

Further, one female infant was recovered from co-accused Kavita at the instance of co-accused Anjali alias Golu.

Thereafter, one more infant was recovered from the possession of accused Hari Singh who too was arrested in the present matter.

All the recovered four infants were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and are kept in the Child Welfare Institution as per their order.

The investigation further revealed that accused Anjali and another accused namely Neeraj also sold a newborn baby boy to a couple in Patiala, Punjab on 07.03.2024.

Accused Neeraj also prepared unauthentic notarized documents to disguise the act as adoption.

The accused also used Rahul Mehrolia and his wife Sushma as the biological parents of the child sold to the couple at Patiala in the adoption documents. The said child too was recovered and is presently in a Child Welfare Institution as per the orders of CWC. (ANI)