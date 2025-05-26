Chhattisgarh to come up with AI-based data centre, new transformer unit in Raipur

Raipur, May 26 (IANS) Chhattisgarh is poised to make a significant leap in the country's digital landscape with a ground-breaking investment initiative.

ESDS Software Solution Ltd has proposed an investment of over Rs 600 crore to establish a cutting-edge artificial intelligence-based data centre in Raipur.

During a meeting with the state Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi, ESDS Chairman Piyush Somani and Vice Chairman Lokesh Sharma emphasised that this project would not only propel Chhattisgarh into the future of digital innovation but also contribute to India's technological advancement.

The initiative aims to position the state as a leader in AI, cloud technology, cybersecurity, and digital storage.

Welcoming the proposal, Chief Minister Sai remarked, "This investment will be a landmark in realising the vision of Digital India in Chhattisgarh. The government will extend full support to ensure the swift execution of this project."

The establishment of this data centre is expected to transform Chhattisgarh into a thriving technology hub, generating high-level employment opportunities for the youth and enhancing the state's IT ecosystem.

In another major industrial development, Karamveer Electronics Limited has proposed a Rs 300 crore investment to set up a state-of-the-art transformer manufacturing unit in Raipur. This initiative aims to position Chhattisgarh as a key player in the country's transformer production sector.

During a discussion with the Chief Minister, Sai in New Delhi, the company's Managing Director, Vivek Jain, outlined the project's scope, investment potential, and employment prospects.

Jain emphasised that the unit would be the most advanced transformer manufacturing facility in the country, serving the future needs of the energy sector.

Expressing his support for the initiative, Chief Minister Sai stated, “Our goal is to make Chhattisgarh a strong pillar in India's journey towards development by 2047. This investment is more than an industrial venture—it’s a vital step towards the state’s technological empowerment and self-reliance."

The project is expected to accelerate advancements in the power sector, drive employment generation, and contribute to industrial growth. It also reinforces the vision of "Make in Chhattisgarh," ensuring that state-of-the-art transformers produced in the region help power the nation.

--IANS

sktr/dan