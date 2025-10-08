Gurmeet Choudhary calls ‘The Battle of Shatrughat’ a whole new space for him

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has opened up about his upcoming film, “The Battle of Shatrughat,” calling it an entirely new space for him.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’ actor shared how this project pushes him into uncharted territory. Speaking about the film, Gurmeet stated, “The Battle of Shatrughat' is our labour of love, and I'm thrilled to dive into this genre. It's an entirely new space for me, and it feels like homecoming to return with the costume drama. The film is a perfect blend of love, war, historical elements, and drama - and I'm quite excited to unveil our motion poster. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this spectacle on the big screens!”

On Wednesday, the makers shared the motion poster of the film on social media with the caption, “When love stands against the tide of war, only courage prevails Proud to present the Motion Poster of #TheBattleOfShatrughat This is where the battle begins..”

The motion poster showcases Gurmeet Choudhary and Aarushi Nishank sharing a tender moment, holding hands against a picturesque backdrop. Aarushi dazzles in an elaborate royal outfit, while Gurmeet dons a warrior’s attire, perfectly capturing the essence of the film. A soulful background score adds depth and emotion to the visual.

Directed by Shahid Kazmi and written by Sajad Khaki and Shahid Kazmi, the film stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Aarushi Nishank, and Siddharth Nigam alongside supporting cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab.

Bankrolled by PY Media, Hill Crest Motions, and Shahid Kazmi Films, “The Battle of Shatrughat” is poised to bring a historic war to life. Darshan Bhagwandas Kamwal adds to the film’s grandeur by helming the costume and styling department.

Gurmeet Choudhary was last seen in the 2021 horror film “The Wife,” which premiered on ZEE5.

