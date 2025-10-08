Cricket Association for Visually Impaired in Odisha felicitates 4 players selected for Women’s T20 WC for Blind

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (IANS) Cricket Association for the Visually Impaired (CAVI), Odisha, organised a civic felicitation ceremony to honour four visually impaired tribal girls from the state, who have been chosen to represent India in the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind, scheduled to be held from November 11–25 in India and Sri Lanka.

The selected players — Phula Saren, Basanti Hansda, Jamuna Rani Tudu, and Parbati Marandi — constitute one-quarter of the national squad, marking a proud moment for Odisha and a historic milestone for women’s blind cricket.

Phula Saren, the captain of the Odisha team, is a seasoned all-rounder and a 2023 IBSA World Games Gold Medallist who has represented India in various international tournaments. Known for her consistency with both bat and ball, Phula has emerged as a reliable leader for the visually impaired women’s team.

She shared, “I feel proud to represent India and will give my best to lift the World Cup.”

Basanti Hansda, the vice-captain of the Odisha team and also a World Games Gold Medallist, is celebrated for her exceptional all-round skills and sharp fielding. She expressed, “Thanks to CAVI Odisha for preparing us; I am confident to help India win the World Cup.”

The felicitation acknowledged the players’ remarkable achievements, determination, and their inspiring journey from Odisha’s tribal heartlands to the international stage.

With Jamuna’s pace bowling and Parbati’s agility behind the stumps, these young athletes exemplify grit, skill, and the rising strength of women’s blind cricket in India.

Earlier this month, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced the squad for the upcoming mega event, and preparations have since begun for the Women’s T20 World Cup – Cricket for the Blind.

Meanwhile, the CABI has begun preparations for the upcoming World Cup. Earlier this week, CABI Chairman Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and presented details of the mega event.

