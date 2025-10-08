'We’re lucky to have a leader like him': Akash Ambani on PM Modi’s 25 years in public life

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering commitment for the past 25 years to put India on the global map across the spectrum, adding that ​"we are lucky to have a leader like him".

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2025) here, Akash Ambani said the Prime Minister’s 25 years in public life -- marked by dedication, service and transformative governance -- have been an absolutely revolutionary move for the country.

“It has been an absolutely revolutionary move for India, and we are lucky to have a leader like him,” he told the media.

Akash Ambani further stated that India today has the entire supply value chain.

“We saw everything -- from semiconductors to fraud management to 6G -- and we look forward to innovating and keeping India at the forefront of the digital revolution,” Akash Ambani noted.

“Today is a great moment for IMC and what we've been able to achieve as a country going forward. We were able to see today's startups innovating across the value chain,” he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia’s largest telecom, media, and technology event, at Yashobhoomi here.

PM Modi noted that numerous startups had presented on critical themes, including Financial Fraud Prevention, Quantum Communication, 6G, Optical Communication, and Semiconductors.

The Prime Minister remarked that witnessing presentations on such vital subjects reinforces the belief that India’s technological future rests in capable hands.

Highlighting that the India Mobile Congress has evolved beyond mobile and telecom, emerging within a few years as Asia’s largest digital technology forum, the Prime Minister questioned how this success story was written and who drove it, and subsequently affirmed that it was shaped by India’s tech-savvy mindset, led by the youth and powered by the nation’s talent.

