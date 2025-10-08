Afghan police discover drug, detain smuggler

Kabul, Oct 7 (IANS) Police discovered illegal opium poppy in northern Afghanistan's Takhar province and took into custody a drug smuggler, provincial police spokesman Nizamudin Omir said on Wednesday.

The alleged drug smuggler, according to the official, had hidden 38 kg of opium poppy in the cavities of a car and was attempting to take the contraband out of the province, but police, during a check of the car on Tuesday, discovered the illegal drug and arrested its owner, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously, police also reported the discovery of 61 kg of opium poppy and the arrest of two drug smugglers in the northern Badakhshan and eastern Logar provinces a day earlier on Tuesday.

Afghan counter-narcotics units seized a total of 61 kg of illegal drugs in the eastern Logar and northern Badakhshan provinces, arresting five alleged smugglers, the authorities announced on Tuesday.

In Badakhshan's Darayem district, three suspects were apprehended as officers recovered 34 kg of opium poppy from their possession. In Logar's Charkh district, two other individuals were detained after police found 27 kg of hashish in their custody, according to the authorities.

This follows a separate operation reported in western Herat province on October 2, where police uncovered 20 kg of opium poppy and detained two people implicated in drug trafficking.

Afghan officials have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to eradicating the narcotics trade and preventing the production and smuggling of illegal drugs across the war-ravaged country.

Earlier on October 2, provincial police spokesman Ghulam Nabi Babizada said police had discovered illegal drugs of opium poppy in the western Afghanistan Herat province and took into custody two persons on charges of involvement in the drug business.

The alleged drug smugglers were busy selling 20 kg of opium poppy when police arrested them red-handed, the official said.

Both the arrested persons have been taken into police custody for investigation, the official further said.

Police won't allow anyone to produce or smuggle illegal drugs elsewhere in the province, the official asserted.

--IANS

int/akl/sd