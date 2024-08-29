Afghanistan
J·Aug 29, 2024, 07:05 am
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Afghanistan
J·Mar 21, 2024, 10:39 am
Three killed, 12 injured in Afghanistan suicide bombing
J·Oct 02, 2023, 05:57 am
C5+ Germany meeting highlights need for inclusive govt in Afghanistan
J·Sep 03, 2023, 11:23 pm
Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain hit tons as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs
J·Aug 27, 2023, 11:29 am
32 Positive Environmental Samples Of Polio Detected In Afghanistan This Year: WHO
J·Aug 23, 2023, 09:07 am
Haris Rauf's heroics power Pakistan to 142-run victory over Afghanistan in first ODI
J·Aug 08, 2023, 02:33 pm
Taliban Stresses On Implementation Of Sharia In Afghanistan
J·Aug 03, 2023, 08:31 pm
Man with links to Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in UP's Moradabad
J·Jul 13, 2023, 10:27 am
Taliban Shuts Down Teacher Training Centres In Afghanistan
J·Jul 04, 2023, 11:42 am
Indian Donates 10,000 Metric Tonnes Of Wheat To Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian Crisis
J·Jul 04, 2023, 10:33 am
50,000 Tourists Visit Ancient, Recreational Places Of Afghanistan's Bamiyan In 4 Days
J·Jul 02, 2023, 10:04 am
IEP Says Afghanistan 'Least Peaceful Country In The World', Taliban Calls Report 'Unjust'
J·Jun 20, 2023, 11:23 am
Afghanistan: Girls Resentful Over Continued Exclusion From Universities
J·Jun 18, 2023, 11:37 am
Pakistan Foreign Minister Calls On International Community To Maintain Constructive Engagement With Afghanistan
J·Jun 17, 2023, 11:53 am
Bangladesh Register Historic 546-Run Win Over Afghanistan In Dhaka Test
J·Jun 13, 2023, 10:55 am
Child Labourers Increasing In Afghanistan, Says International Labour Organization
