Afghan returnees call for Taliban's support as winter approaches

Kabul, Dec 15 (IANS) Refugees, who have recently returned to Afghanistan and are now residing in designated camps, have urged the Taliban to provide them shelter, employment opportunities and access to necessary supplies as the winter season is approaching.

"We ask the Islamic Emirate to pay attention to our situation. We are sick and cannot work in this cold. We need help," Afghanistan-based Tolo News quoted one Afghan returnee, Aynuddin, as saying.

Khan Mohammad and Mohammad Awaz, who have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan after 40 years, have expressed hope that the Taliban will help them get through the winter and added, "After that, we will try to rebuild our lives."

Mohammad Awaz said, "I have ten children, and I’m worried they’ll fall ill this winter. We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide us with facilities."

Analysts have stated that the government and aid organisations should continue supporting the Afghan refugees who recently returned to their homes.

The appeal from returnees and analysts comes as Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from neighbouring nations in recent years. The Taliban has repeatedly promised that it will provide assistance to Afghan refugees and urged host nations to stop forced deportations.

On Sunday, a Taliban official said that more than 4,500 Afghan refugees were forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran in a single day.

Sharing a report from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants’ Issues on X, Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 913 families, comprising 4,991 individuals, returned to Afghanistan on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

As per the report, the returnees entered Afghanistan through Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, Torkham crossing in Nangarhar, Islam Qala crossing in Herat, and Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz.

The spokesman further said that 933 families (5,068 people) who returned to Afghanistan were taken to their respective home areas, while 754 families were provided humanitarian assistance. Telecommunication firms provided 771 SIM cards to Afghan refugees who returned to their homes.

Fitrat stated that 10,043 Afghan refugees were deported from Iran and Pakistan on Thursday.

--IANS

akl/sd/