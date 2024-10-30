Chhattisgarh: SBI Foundation launches health initiative for TB patients in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 30 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation, in partnership with local health authorities and local NGO SCHOOL (Society of Community Health Oriented Operational Links), has launched an initiative to improve health and nutrition support for tuberculosis (TB) patients in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation, in collaboration with local health authorities and government representatives, and the implementing local NGO SCHOOL (Society of Community Health Oriented Operational Links) has launched a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing health and nutritional support for tuberculosis (TB) patients in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

This project marks a pivotal step in strengthening healthcare services and improving community well-being through two significant interventions: the distribution of nutritional food baskets to TB patients and the introduction of AI-powered handheld chest X-ray machines for rapid diagnostic support.

The food basket distribution program aims to support the nutritional needs of TB patients, as proper nutrition is vital for strengthening immunity and aiding recovery. The baskets contain essential food items carefully curated to meet the dietary needs of patients undergoing TB treatment, addressing both caloric intake and nutritional deficiencies common in TB-affected individuals.

In addition, the launch includes the introduction of AI-enabled handheld chest X-ray devices to enhance early detection and diagnosis of lung-related issues, particularly TB. These portable, AI-driven machines are designed to enable healthcare workers to conduct chest X-rays on-site in rural and underserved areas, where access to advanced diagnostic facilities may be limited. By delivering real-time results, the technology supports faster diagnosis and more immediate treatment, thus improving patient outcomes and aiding in TB prevention efforts.

An event was organized in the presence of Chief Guest Sanjay Prakash Managing Director, SBI Foundation, President of the event Dr Gaurav Kumar Singh, the District Collector, Raipur, and special guests Vishvdeep, Zila Panchayat CEO Raipur & Dr Mithilesh Choudhary Chief Medical And Health Officer Raipur, who praised SBI Foundation's commitment to supporting public health in Raipur.

Director of SCHOOL Dr Rahul Singh Bhadouria expressed the commitment of organisation to work for the last mile population and thanked district administration and SBI Foundation for their support.

Chief Guest Sanjay Prakash assured to provide more AI-enabled handheld chest X-ray devices to Raipur District for rapid Coverage of the vulnerable community, aiming Prime Ministers Objective to eliminate Tuberculosis from nation by the end of 2025.

The SBI Foundation, known for its dedication to social responsibility, expressed its ongoing commitment to leveraging technology and resources to improve healthcare accessibility. Through this program, the Foundation aims to bring significant health benefits to TB patients and to set a model for similar healthcare initiatives across India. At last Dr Avinash Chaturwedi DTO Raipur district has concluded the events with Vote of thanks to everyone who made this event successful. (ANI)


