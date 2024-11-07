BJP to hold national workshop for organizational elections in Delhi on November 22

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organize a national workshop for its organizational elections on November 22 in Delhi.

This significant event aims to bring together key party stakeholders from across the country to discuss and strategize for the upcoming organisation elections.

The workshop is expected to provide a platform for party leaders to share experiences, discuss challenges, and outline strategies for effective election management. With the participation of top BJP leadership, this event is likely have a significant impact on the party's organizational structure and election preparedness.

Sources said that the saffron outfit is committed to strengthening its organizational foundations ahead of crucial elections. The party's national leadership, including President Jagat Prakash Nadda, may address the gathering, providing valuable insights and guidance.

This development underscores the BJP's focus on robust organizational dynamics, ensuring it remains a formidable force in Indian politics. As the workshop approaches, all eyes will be on Delhi, where the party's strategic roadmap for upcoming elections will begin to take shape.

On October 21, JP Nadda held a workshop 'Sangathan Parv' on Monday in the national capital with BJP state presidents, General Secretaries (Org), states-in-charges and membership drive incharge of all the states of the country.

They all discussed the organisational election for which preparation has been going on for more than two months and the ongoing Membership drive launched by Prime Minister Narender Modi on September 2, 2024.

Nadda is heading the party since January 2020 and his three-year term was extended to facilitate the process of electing his replacement. As per the party constitution, the term of the national president is three years after being elected generally by consensus. (ANI)

