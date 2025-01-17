"Arrangements being made to manage influx of devotees at Ram Lalla Temple": UP Police

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal on Friday announced that special arrangements are being made to manage the large number of devotees visiting the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya after the Maha Kumbh celebrations.

The official said that the influx of devotees is expected to increase significantly, with large crowds anticipated following the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

Dayal emphasised that arrangements are being made to manage the growing crowd and expand the capacity to accommodate devotees and ensure their safety during the cold weather.

Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, "The devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh have been visiting Ayodhya temple afterwards. Especially after the holy baths, a huge influx of crowds is being witnessed here. We are expecting large crowds after the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29 as well."

"The trend shows that the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya is going to increase further in the coming days. We are making arrangements keeping this in mind. We reviewed the situation with the Trust (Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra) yesterday on how we can expand the Darshan capacity, and manage the crowd on the roads that lead to Ram Lalla temple. We are also providing facilities considering the cold weather," he added.

The official further said that the Trust is also making special efforts for the same and a meeting of the standing committee on security has been called tomorrow (January 18) to discuss these points.

After the successful completion of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the Yogi Adityanath government has now shifted its complete focus to the preparations for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, scheduled for January 29, according to an official statement.

To strengthen the arrangements, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar conducted a visit to the Mahakumbh area on Thursday. During their visit, they chaired a high-level review meeting at the ICC auditorium.

The Chief Secretary Manoj Singh noted that the arrangements and facilities during the previous festivals were commendable but emphasised the need for further refinement.

He stated that preparations must also account for the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Mahakumbh, along with a possible cabinet meeting.

Singh instructed that all preparations should be completed promptly and directed that sector magistrates, police, and officers from all departments ensure their presence in all sectors.

During the review of security arrangements, the Chief Secretary and DGP provided necessary guidelines. Chief Secretary Singh stressed the need for an adequate police presence at all locations, including the fair area, and directed that police personnel must report to duty on time to ensure seamless security measures.

Over 2.5 million devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the fifth day of the MahaKumbh Mela being held in the city of Prayagraj.

As per the data released, by 2 pm on Friday, over 1 million Kalpavasis and 1.5 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela.

More than 70 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam till January 16, as per the official data.

Meanwhile, to prevent any possible disruptions of law and order in the district, a prohibitory order till February 28 has been passed by the competent authority.

In an official communication today, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj announced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (also called Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023).

The announcement specified: "In the coming days, festivals of various religions/sects like Mahakumbh 2025/Amrit Snan, Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Birth Day, Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maghi Purnima, Valentine's Day, Shab-e-Barat, Maha Shivratri, other festivals and various competitive examinations will be held."

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

