Andhra police seize 318 kg cannabis in Parvathipuram Manyam, 2 held

Parvathipuram Manyam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police seized nine bags of cannabis weighing approximately 318 kilograms and arrested two people in Parvathipuram Manyam district, officials

According to the police, the accused were identified as Maddala Vamsi from S Kota and Subbarao from Janda Guru village.

The police said that nine bags of cannabis weighing approximately 318 kilograms, the car in which the accused were traveling, and two cell phones were seized.

The estimated value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 16 lakhs, they said.

As per the police, the seizure was carried out during a vehicle check at Vetaganivalasa Junction in Mathamuru village. The police intercepted the car coming from Araku towards Salur as it carried no number plate.

"The accused loaded the cannabis into the car and were transporting it through the Araku-Salur road when they were caught at Mathamuru Junction," Parvathipuram Manyam ASP Dileep Kiran said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he added. (ANI)

