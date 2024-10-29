4-5 people injured after mini-bus plunges into ditch in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): Atleast four to five people were injured after a mini-bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Shiv Mandir in the Farna area of Udhampur District's Salmari.

Amod Ashok Nagpure, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur said, "Four to five people were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Associated Hospital Government Medical College. Meanwhile, police have registered a case."

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Udhampur Saloni Rai told ANI that the accident took place due to a brake failure.

DC Rai said, "Our teams rushed to the spot as soon as we got the information. Preliminary investigation reveals that the incident took place because of brake failure, it will be investigated further. People have suffered injuries. Our priority is to give people the proper treatment. 3-4 people have major injuries."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

