35-year-old man killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 30 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Dinesh Pujar, who hailed from Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits.

"Dinesh Pujari resident of village Putkel under Thana Basaguda area, was murdered by Naxals with a sharp weapon on the night of October 29," Bijapur police said on Wednesday.

The police also found an pamphlet issued by the Naxals at the scene of the incident in which the deceased villager has been accused of being a police informer and has been murdered.

Further investigation is underway.

On October 19, two Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), jawans, who were injured in an IED blast executed by naxals, succumbed to their injuries and two jawans of Narayanpur district Police injured in the incident

Earlier, the Dantewada police in Chhattisgarh reported that at least 38 Naxal cadres were gunned down in a recent encounter in the forests of Abujhmad, near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border. (ANI)

