TN Health Department issues advisory as viral fever cases surge in state

Chennai: With viral fever cases steadily rising across Tamil Nadu in recent weeks, the State Health Department has issued a fresh public advisory urging citizens to adopt precautionary measures, including the use of masks in crowded areas.

Officials have emphasised that while the situation is under control, proactive steps are essential to curb further spread.

The department has recommended that members of the public, especially those frequenting marketplaces, public transport, or religious gatherings, should wear face masks to reduce transmission risk.

Health authorities have also urged vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and people with low immunity to exercise greater caution.

The advisory specifically requests senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions to avoid attending mass gatherings like weddings, cultural programmes, and other public events where exposure is high.

A senior official from the Health Department noted that the recent spike in fever cases has been reported from both urban and rural pockets.

While hospitals are equipped to handle the seasonal increase, prevention remains the most effective tool.

"We appeal to the public to follow basic hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing, drinking clean water, and avoiding self-medication," the official said.

Doctors have observed that most patients exhibit symptoms such as high temperature, body ache, and fatigue, which, though not severe in most cases, can cause complications in vulnerable individuals.

The department has also directed primary health centres and government hospitals to remain on high alert and ensure adequate stock of medicines.

Medical experts have reminded the public that simple measures such as wearing masks, maintaining safe distance in crowded places, and ensuring good nutrition can significantly reduce infection risk.

Meanwhile, civic bodies across districts have been instructed to intensify mosquito control drives, as stagnant water often contributes to the spread of fever-related illnesses during this season.

Local officials are also distributing awareness pamphlets and conducting health camps to educate residents about preventive care.

The Health Department has reiterated that the public should not panic but remain vigilant.

"This is a precautionary phase. If we act responsibly, we can easily prevent the spread of viral fever," the advisory concluded.

