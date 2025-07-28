Safe delivery inside a bus amid torrential rain: A night of courage and compassion in Jharkhand

Koderma (Jharkhand), July 28 (IANS) Sometimes, saving a life doesn’t require an operation theatre -- just courage, compassion, and a little teamwork. That’s exactly what happened in the dead of night on a rain-lashed highway in Jharkhand’s Koderma, when a passenger bus turned into an emergency maternity ward.

It was around midnight when panic struck aboard the ‘Shri Sai’ passenger bus. Radha Devi, 20, a resident of Vaishali in Bihar, suddenly went into labour. She was en route to Ranchi with her husband, Suraj Ram, her mother, Meena Devi, and her sister, well ahead of her due date of August 2.

As the bus rolled through Koderma, the skies opened up in a relentless downpour. Hospitals were nowhere in sight, and the rain-soaked roads made it impossible to move the expectant mother to safety.

Inside the sleeper coach, Radha’s condition was worsening, sending waves of anxiety through her family.

In that tense moment, humanity took the wheel. The driver swung the bus towards a PCR van stationed near a railway overbridge.

Policeman Om Prakash and his team immediately sprang into action, racing through the night to find a doctor. He went from hospital to hospital. Two to three hospitals later, hope finally came in the form of Dr Praveen Kumar of Aryan Hospital. Without a second thought, Kumar rushed to the bus with his team, braving the storm.

After reaching, Dr Kumar made the decision -- Radha will not be shifted, the delivery will happen right there, inside the bus.

Passengers voluntarily stepped out into the rain, forming a protective circle as the vehicle transformed into an impromptu delivery room.

At 2.40 a.m., the cries of a newborn pierced through the night -- a healthy baby girl, born to the joy of passengers amid chaos and compassion.

As applause and cheers broke out, the pouring rain seemed almost celebratory. Mother and child were later taken to Aryan Hospital for observation and discharged the next day, on Monday, both safe and healthy.

What could have been a tragedy became a tale of courage, unity, and the triumph of life -- proving that sometimes, the greatest acts of kindness happen in the most unlikely of places.

--IANS

