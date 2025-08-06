Jharkhand HC directs RIMS to begin recruitment process within four weeks

Ranchi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government and the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, to initiate the recruitment process for vacant posts of doctors and health officials within four weeks.

The order was issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar, while hearing a PIL with regard to the alleged mismanagement and shortage of staff and medical equipment at the premier government hospital of the state.

This was the second consecutive day of hearing in the matter. On Tuesday, the court had summoned the state Health Secretary and the RIMS Director to appear in person. Complying with the directive, both officials were present in court on Wednesday.

The bench questioned the Health Secretary why the funds released periodically by the government to the RIMS were not utilised properly, and why there was no monitoring mechanism to ensure accountability for the unspent funds.

In response, the official submitted that RIMS is an autonomous institution and that fund utilisation is governed by decisions of the steering committee.

The court also posed pointed questions to RIMS Director Dr Raj Kumar, asking how much funding the RIMS had received from the government during his tenure, how many machines and medical equipment had been purchased, how much money was returned, and why essential machines like MRI scanners had still not been procured.

Dr Raj Kumar has been asked to submit a detailed affidavit addressing all these queries by Thursday and to appear in court again on that date.

During the hearing, the issue of doctors receiving non-practising allowance (NPA) while continuing private practice was also raised.

The court sought the biometric attendance records of such doctors and asked what action has been taken so far, or is planned, to curb this malpractice.

The PIL was filed by petitioner Jyoti Sharma, who highlighted the issue of unfilled posts at RIMS and the unavailability of essential medical equipment, severely impacting patient care.

