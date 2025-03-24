Why Be Unconstitutional At All?!? Really, strictly speaking, rationally put, equanimously logiked, patiently tolerated, arduously consumed if at all...Why be Unconstitutional at all and be out-'n'-anti-national or against the very homogeneous, peaceful internal security of this mammoth country that is infested with hundreds of crores of likes, dislikes, choices, preferences, needs, parlance, loyalties, disloyalties, calculations, miscalculations, chances, scopes, observations, inferences, conclusions, opinions, comments, abuses, detrimentalism, doggedness, disparagement, hunky dory, stupidity, nonsense, decisiveness, support, oppose, etc, etc. Point is, with such crores of choices at our command, why be unconstitutional at all and be termed as out-'n'-out anti-national when one is not so at all, but, at the same time, being utter "stupid", "gullible", "nat-ghat", "nutty", "cranky", "crazy", "mischievous", "knotty", "naughty", "precarious", "percocious", "preposterous", "pre-emptive", "anti-national", "spies", "liers", "megalomaniac", "maniac", "criminal", "wrong-doers aplenty", "habitual offenders", "anti-national et al. If one is none of these, which most are so any way in this country being fully fraught with "Bharatiyata" that just does not allow all those listed above and more then obviously, all peoples of this country are more-than-100% Constitutional --- what to talk of only "Constitutional" --- 24x7x365x"XYZ" with no question asked, no frown, no doubt, no scepticism of any kind whatsoever, come what may. And whence, these are the guiding principles of all the masses of this "timeless country" --- it still is one inspite of numerous battering by marauders, attackers, rulers, usurpers, dividers etc from far off outsiders --- it is more than 100% obvious that India that is Bharat can not be shaken any way from its roots and so, its Constitution, its every section, sub-section is Gospel Truth true to our very own SriMadBhagavatGita, Ved, Upanishad, Ramayan, Mahabharat...To all of them is fully synonymous is the Constitution of India, and, it be adhered to in toto to keep this country called Bharat intact the way it has always been. Any disrespect to it should obviously immediately tantamount to not only anti-national but condemnable right away with strictest punishment doled put plus be declared as "tadipaar" and driven out of the country right away. Thus, to avoid this extremity, Why Be Unconstitutional At All?