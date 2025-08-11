2 years of ‘Gadar 2’: Sunny Deol says Tara Singh is not just a character but emotion

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of his superhit film ‘Gadar 2’. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video documenting the euphoria from the film’s theatrical run.

The video also consisted of the shots from the film, and the audience’s response to the film in theatres. The actor expressed his gratitude to the audience for accepting his character of Tara Singh with open arms even after 22 years of the first part’s release.

He wrote in the caption, “It’s been 2 years… but the love still feels like yesterday. Every tear you shed, every cheer you roared, every ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ you shouted, lives in my soul. Tara Singh isn't just a character… he is your emotion. Thank you ALL for making Gadar 2 a part of your hearts. #2YearsOfGadar2 #Grateful #TaraSinghForever #HindustanZindabad”.

‘Gadar 2’ clashed at the box-office with the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’, and smashed records at the box-office at it minted INR 524.75 crore at the box-office becoming one of the highest grossing films in the history of Hindi cinema.

The film took off from where the first part left. It also turned the tides for Sunny Deol, who was recently seen in ‘Jaat’. 2023 proved to be a rewarding year for the Deols as Dharmendra’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ turned out to be a hit. Sunny followed it up with ‘Gadar 2’ with Bobby Deol’s blockbuster hit ‘Anima’ closing the year on a high note for the family.

In addition, Sunny’s son Rajveer Deol also made his debut in the film industry in the same year. Rajveer entered the movie with his film ‘Dono’. The occasion was made even more special as the debut date also marked the anniversary of Bobby’s first movie ‘Barsaat’.

Meanwhile, Sunny will be next seen in ‘Border 2’.

