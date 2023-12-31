Gadar 2
Dec 31, 2023, 10:12 AM
Sunny Deol bids adieu to 2023 in 'Gadar' way
Oct 05, 2023, 06:16 AM
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' to stream on OTT from this date
Aug 27, 2023, 11:32 AM
'…pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta': SRK’s reply to his fan asking about Salman Khan’s bald look
Aug 25, 2023, 12:22 PM
Congress takes jibe at PM over reports of 'Gadar 2' screening in new parliament building
Aug 24, 2023, 10:57 AM
'Gadar 2': Director Anil Sharma meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow
Aug 23, 2023, 09:08 AM
Sunny Deol gets emotional as ‘Gadar 2’ enters Rs 400 crore club
Aug 21, 2023, 04:09 PM
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ sets new benchmark at box office
Aug 18, 2023, 02:46 PM
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ enters Rs 300 crore club globally
Aug 18, 2023, 07:04 AM
'Gadar 2’ has become a festival': Mithoon after success of movie
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.