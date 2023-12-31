Gadar 2

Bollywood
Dec 31, 2023, 10:12 AM

Sunny Deol bids adieu to 2023 in 'Gadar' way

Bollywood
Oct 05, 2023, 06:16 AM

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' to stream on OTT from this date

Bollywood
Aug 27, 2023, 11:32 AM

'…pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta': SRK’s reply to his fan asking about Salman Khan’s bald look

Aug 25, 2023, 12:22 PM

Congress takes jibe at PM over reports of 'Gadar 2' screening in new parliament building

Uttar Pradesh
Aug 24, 2023, 10:57 AM

'Gadar 2': Director Anil Sharma meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Bollywood
Aug 23, 2023, 09:08 AM

Sunny Deol gets emotional as ‘Gadar 2’ enters Rs 400 crore club

Bollywood
Aug 21, 2023, 04:09 PM

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ sets new benchmark at box office

Bollywood
Aug 18, 2023, 02:46 PM

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ enters Rs 300 crore club globally

Aug 18, 2023, 07:04 AM

'Gadar 2’ has become a festival': Mithoon after success of movie

