The story of Vanvaas is the story of every home says Nana Patekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra): After the immense success of 'Gadar 2', celebrated director Anil Sharma is all set to release his next film, 'Vanvaas', on December 20.

Featuring a stellar cast including Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles, the film promises to redefine the essence of family, emphasising that love and acceptance often outweigh the traditional bonds of blood relations.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers unveiled a gripping trailer that has sparked significant excitement among audiences.

Directed, produced, and written by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas takes viewers on an emotional journey that delves into themes of sacrifice, love, and the true meaning of family.

The film is poised to resonate deeply with audiences, as it mirrors the universal dynamics of familial relationships and the personal sacrifices one makes for their loved ones.

Speaking about his decision to join the project, veteran actor Nana Patekar shared insights into his approach to choosing roles.

"Whenever I go to watch a film, especially during school days, if I identify with the characters on screen, then the film feels personal. It feels like the story belongs to us. This is the kind of film Vanvaas is," he said in an interview with ANI.

He added, "The identification will be so strong that it feels like the story of every home. When I first heard the story, it resonated with me deeply. As a normal person, it pleased me. I loved it. There's nothing extraordinary, just the need to remember our own past experiences and bring them to life."

Patekar further praised Anil Sharma's unique storytelling abilities, highlighting the director's knack for turning the smallest of details into pivotal narrative elements.

"He has an incredible ability to take something as simple as a coffee presentation and turn it into a meaningful moment. His attention to detail is exemplary, and that's what makes his direction so impactful," Patekar added.

For director Anil Sharma, Vanvaas holds a special place. In an earlier interview, Sharma explained that the film was deeply personal to him, as it explores themes of love, sacrifice, and family bonds.

"This film reflects emotions that we often keep buried deep inside ourselves. It's not just a story but a journey into understanding the essence of family, honour, and belonging," said Sharma.

He also praised the exceptional performances of the cast, which includes Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

"Nana Patekar, Utkarsh, Simrat, and Rajpal Yadav have brought an unmatched depth and authenticity to their roles. I'm excited for the audience to witness their performances on the big screen," Sharma added.

Nana Patekar shared his personal experience of playing his character in Vanvaas. "The character I portray in Vanvaas is more than just a role; it's a reflection of emotions we often hide within ourselves. Playing this character felt like peeling back layers of my own understanding of family, honour, and belonging. It's a film that speaks directly to the soul, and I believe the audience will find pieces of their own life in it," he said.

The film is expected to strike a chord with viewers, as its themes of love, sacrifice, and the importance of emotional connections over blood ties are sure to evoke a strong response.

Set against the backdrop of family dynamics, 'Vanvaas' is a poignant narrative about rediscovering one's roots and the complexities of human relationships.

The film is set to be released on December 20 and is eagerly awaited, with a growing sense of anticipation among fans and critics alike. Produced by Zee Studios Worldwide, Vanvaas promises to be a powerful emotional journey, and its trailer has already stirred a wave of excitement. (ANI)