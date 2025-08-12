'Gadar 2' maker Anil Sharma reveals the best part about Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Anil Sharma's period action drama, "Gadar 2" starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, completed two years of release on Monday.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the director shared the best part of the sequel, according to him.

Speaking to IANS, Anil said: "One of the best parts was seeing Utkarsh (Sharma), who played the child in Gadar 1, return as an adult in Gadar 2. I think this might be the first time in the world where the child actor grew up and reprised the same role."

Revealing the most challenging part of making the film, he added: "For me, the challenge was to find a way to move the story forward from Gadar 1. We spent a lot of time thinking about it. But when the story finally came together, it was worth the wait."

The filmmaker was asked if the success of Gadar raised his expectations for the sequel.

To this, Anil reacted by saying that "Gadar" became a part of the audience’s heart, and for the last two decades, everyone kept asking him why he hadn’t made "Gadar 2".

"I knew the love for the characters was immense. So, I had full faith in the film’s success. In fact, I had already predicted it—sending an email to Zee even before the release that it would make 500 crores. And thankfully, God listened," he added.

Reflecting on the massive success of "Gadar 2", Anil shared that the connection between Tara, Jeeta, and Sakina remains etched in people’s hearts, which is why the film continues to be memorable.

"The love people have for these characters makes it a legacy in itself", the director added.

Spilling his plans for Gadar 3, Anil revealed that they are definitely working on it.

"The story will continue. The success of both Gadar 1 and Gadar 2 shows that the story and characters have a special place in people’s hearts, and this will carry on in part three," he concluded.

