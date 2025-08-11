Over 30.98 crore unorganised workers now registered on eShram portal: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Over 30.98 crore unorganised workers have been registered on eShram portal, including over 3.37 lakh workers who have registered themselves as Platform workers (till August 3), the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched eShram portal on August 26, 2021, for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

“eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis,” said Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Social media platforms are also being used to spread awareness among workers to register on eShram. State Seva Kendras (SSKs) and services of Common Service Centres are onboarded to facilitate assisted mode registrations of unorganised workers, the minister said.

Registration camps and awareness drives are conducted for the implementation and outreach of the e-Shram Scheme. These camps are organised by the Ministry from time to time in coordination with Common Service Centre (CSC), Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development (DTNBWED) and the State Labour Department.

The eShram is “One-Stop-Solution” that integrates different social security schemes into a single portal. This enables unorganised workers registered on eShram to access social security schemes and see the benefits availed by them so far.

At least 14 schemes of different Central Ministries and Departments have already been integrated with the eShram portal to extend benefits and access to social security, insurance or skill development programmes including Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Also, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandna Yojana (PMMVY) are also integrated with the portal.

--IANS

na/dan