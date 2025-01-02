Time for Delhi: Full Statehood or Division? Analyzing India's Capital's Administrative Future

Time For Delhi As Full State Or, Division? That is, should Delhi be full-fledged state or divided in to whole of Delhi minus "for utmost security purposes" Centre / Union Home Ministry administered DIZ area comprising "Hon'able Rashtrapati, Pradhan Mantri, Central Ministers, top bureaucrats including Cabinet Secretary etc, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, its justices etc, the PMO, etc, etc, responsible for administering Bharat / India". This DIZ area consists of all entities who matter in each and every --- up to Minutest --- aspect of administration of each and every minutest aspect of India. Though not allowed to witness it for various reasons including high risk security reasons, it is indeed beyond any one's comprehension, apprehension as to what utmost 'secrecy' goes on behind 'administering the entity called India or Bharat's, truly put. Under such a 24×7 practical scenario, it is simply unthinkable to let any mole pass through those 'secrecy' or else, the "whole system" will be in bonkers, the country India will be in sheer dissipation, to say the least.

To save the country thus, the DIZ area should continue to be with the Central Government so that the very country Bharat is always safe and sound to the core with no "interference of any kind from any quarter and the country India continues its onward March relentlessly, incessantly without any hassle of any kind". On the other side, the rest of Delhi spreading up to UP, Haryana borders perhaps --- provided 100% scrutinies, checks and balances, perusals on before hand itself --- be declared full statehood with full fledged state assembly like in other states provided no chasm of any kind remains anywhere and the whole Delhi's all round security is, to say the least, 100% ant-proof all 24 hours 24x7x365. Only after it is fully ascertained via, may be, practical experiments, the decision for a full fledged state assembly for Delhi may be considered that too, not, whole heartedly. Because, even exceptional circumstances also need to be taken in to active account. After all, Delhi is the capital of the world's largest (working) democracy that is sheer bone of contention for many as they want to destruct, destabilise, debunk it. They not only need to be kept at 24x7 but "hit, demolished, ciphered" at all costs. At the same time, the rest of Delhi's style of administration be thought of, examined, solution to it taken out. Delhi perhaps needs its own administration so that it will be only for Delhi, of Delhi, by Delhi 24×7×365. Whence that takes place, Delhi then will be "complete" considering its area, varieties of populace, needs, aspirations etc. They are like in any other full fledged state in the country. Thus, Time For Delhi As Full State Or Division?