Rs 0 Of Rs 858 Cr Utilised

Plethora Of Joke Aplenty...Farce Beyond Description...Crazy, Wonky Aplenty...At a time when there is more or less always grouse on governmental budget that is not only grossly, unsuitably, the inadequately, inappropriately inadequate but disgracefully spartan, few, awfully inadequate, inappropriate, insufficient this is crazy when it is considered, taken in to account that not a single Re has been spent from Rs 858 Cr for Central Pollution Panel has been utilised thereby signifying / implying / indicating Pollution, U Continue To The Hilt, Let The People Of The Country Keep Cribbing About It, How Does It Matter Really...Couldn't Care Less At All, Come What May, B--- S---, F--- I-, Up T----- To it. But that all does not sort out the macabre problem of pollution in any way. The official pollution-checking parameters without timely, correct checks and balances at the right places are not putting pollution in control literally resulting in "Kill, Kill, Bang, Bang" with all grit in full command. What's more? That pollution is truly macabre with no solution of any kind, one simply is at weird / obvious large wondering how come the officials despite repeatedly promising 100% clean, dirt-free air all throughout the VishwaBrahmand abysmally fails because the very pollution that is intrinsically environment linked finds itself just not enough to cope up with the numerous kinds of dirt of all kinds of invisible particles to gigantic proportions of all kinds that know no stoppage but only, constant abetment on all sides. It is thus lackadaisical approach on part of the part and parcel of the government to allow pollution of all kind carry on irresistably without any check of any kind whatsoever.

Naturally then, the National Pollution Funds Remain Unchecked, disclose insiders.