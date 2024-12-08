Opposition In "Trap" Again. To adhere to Opposition's inherent necessity in democracy like ours, the now scattered, squabbling, diversely different Opposition leaders are trying --- though still only "half heartedly", thanks to their individualistic kingly ego --- to be one in (impossible) unison to oust Narendra Modi from power. And, expectedly, it's literally turning out to be 'if hopes are horses, beggars would ride on them', sheer thanks first to Mamata Banerjee, her "goody-goody" 'show off', "chocolate logics", "exhibitionist good Samaritan gestures", "successful cajoling, coaxing in her favour as long as she wants like in case of West Bengal; here she is already, after enjoying relentless, unobtrusive power of being "she is West Bengal, West Bengal is she" continuously since 2011 without any break of any kind, dissociating with that state --- her the then world famous Ma, Maatee, Manush relating to West Bengal now is "gone with the wind for all times" --- now to "grab" Delhi, Centre for Prime Ministership for herself amid, of course, 'no, no, yes, yes' dilly-dallying, false vacillation, feigning "innocence". [Here, it be clearly noted that if her "power game" is traced since 1984 when she became Lok Sabha MP for the first time, she has been only complaining, grousing, grumbling on "non-existent issues" and yet enjoying 100% unbridled power to the fullest crescendo like, since 2011, in West Bengal...This her "reality"... It can be well assessed without any ado of any kind]. But ironically, she is successful even now as "open examples, illustrations relating to her "self exhibition for all to see".

They are seeing, grasping, but, not reacting against her as she is being seen as the only "uniting factor" amid the scattered, wayward Opposition that is actually "scared, apprehensive" of 'upright' Narendra Modi, like it or not. No 'compromise', no 'sympathy', no 'support', no 'tom-toming', no 'confabulation', no 'opposition", no "rivalry" for Modi, the 'invincible', really like it or not. He is now household entity in the country that is inhabited by more than 85% normal, run-of-the-mill citizens. For them, Modi suits aptly without any fuss or farce of any kind. He vibes with them dearly evincing his concern for them, and, if he has his way, he will love to have 1-to-1 rapport with them to know them individually to alleviate their "all problems". And this is true with him all throughout the country. Ironically, none of the Opposition leaders possess this "unique quality" that straightaway appeals to the country's people belonging to around 90% Bharatiya in Bharat or wherever in the world they are. Modi's only challenge, if at all that be in any way in reality, that is, is Mamata Banerjee who too like him is "people's persona". Thus, she is being propped up by the "individualistic" Opposition leaders including, imagine!, of all of them, Sharad Pawar, till not erelong, self-promoted Chanakya though now he is down and out in his very home state Maharashtra with seemingly no chance to be on top again in Maharashtra at least in the ensuing days, now down and out any way. Mamata too is reciprocating to them mighty encouragingly assuring them of her "leadership on them, their supporters". To this, "naturally", the Opposition leaders profusely thank her, urge her to start leading them right away without any further delay. But the million dollar question is, how far Mamata Banerjee is trustworthy? Will she lead the combined Opposition --- may or may not be with the INC (Indian National Congress) in that Opposition clique --- till its 100% logical end? Or will she leave them midway through as she has been doing on many national occassions since mid-1980s when she became MP for the first time in 1984. What now, needs to be closely watched, monitored. Will it be a changed Mamata now? Or will she be the same as before? Your guess is as good or true as any one else's.